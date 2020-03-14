Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88. NextCure has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth about $5,633,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,894,000 after acquiring an additional 494,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

