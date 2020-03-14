Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ NSCO opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86. Nesco has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nesco during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nesco during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nesco during the third quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nesco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

