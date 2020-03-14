Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 69.8% in February

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

