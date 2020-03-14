New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

