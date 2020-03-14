NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,069,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,465 shares of company stock worth $13,095,996. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.93.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

