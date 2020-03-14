Niu Technologies (NIU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $539.71 million, a PE ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

