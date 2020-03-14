North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Given News Impact Score of -2.57

Media headlines about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been trending negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:NOA opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

NOA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

