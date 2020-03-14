North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$10.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.66. The stock has a market cap of $290.89 million and a PE ratio of 8.39. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$9.36 and a 1 year high of C$18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Pi Financial set a C$24.00 price objective on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

