Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.65% of Northern Technologies International worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 171,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,702 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NTIC stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

