Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $63.13 and last traded at $63.73, with a volume of 44323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.47.

Specifically, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 310,005 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,301,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $162,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

