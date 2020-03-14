Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Up 16.4% in February

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 961,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at $708,928.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,791,000 after buying an additional 76,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after buying an additional 60,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

