Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Okta by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 469.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 33,468.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $92,604.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,672.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,977 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $107.29 on Friday. Okta Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

