OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) versus COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Financial Contrast

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for COMSCORE and OmniComm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSCORE 0 4 2 0 2.33 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

COMSCORE currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 168.73%. Given COMSCORE’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe COMSCORE is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of COMSCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of COMSCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMSCORE and OmniComm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than COMSCORE.

Profitability

This table compares COMSCORE and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSCORE N/A N/A N/A OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Summary

COMSCORE beats OmniComm Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content. It also provides television (TV) and cross-platform audience products and services to measure consumer TV viewership and behavior across digital and TV platforms, such as TV Essentials, StationView Essentials, OnDemand Essentials, and Cross-Platform suite. In addition, the company offers advertising products comprising validated Campaign Essentials, Lift Models, and Activation solutions, which enable customers to execute, measure, and optimize ad campaigns and to protect the integrity of their brands. Further, it provides movies products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time, which include Box Office Essentials, Box Office Analytics, Swift, and Hollywood Software. The company serves local and national television broadcasters and content owners, network operators, digital content publishers and Internet technology companies, advertising agencies, movie studios, hardware device and component manufacturers, financial service companies, manufacturers and retailers of consumer products, and political campaigns and related organizations. comScore, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

