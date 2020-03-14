Organogenesis Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $313.96 million and a PE ratio of -10.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 577.2% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 115,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.