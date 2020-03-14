ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

OLCLY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

