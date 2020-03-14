Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBMLF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of -0.92. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

