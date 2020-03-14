Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $108.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.46. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,510,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,077 shares during the last quarter. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

