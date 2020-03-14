Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $26.75 target price on Pattern Energy Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.27, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.