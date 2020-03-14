PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.45

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 45733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.