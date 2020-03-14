Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 158,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

