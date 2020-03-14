Peel Hunt Trims Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Target Price to GBX 144

Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 144 ($1.89) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:GTE opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The company has a market cap of $84.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

