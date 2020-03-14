PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Buy

PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

NASDAQ:MVEN opened at $0.40 on Friday.

PeerStream Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

