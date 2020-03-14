PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 620,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $35,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $21,755,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFSI opened at $29.13 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $39.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.