Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUB opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $111,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark K. Olson bought 1,905 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $47,586.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $908,100. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

