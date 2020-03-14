PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $143.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. PepsiCo traded as low as $113.59 and last traded at $123.22, with a volume of 1529448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.75.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PepsiCo by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average is $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

