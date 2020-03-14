PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.66 million, a P/E ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.80 million.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 in the last 90 days. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in PetIQ by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

