Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Trading Down 18.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)’s share price dropped 18.8% on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Phillips 66 Partners traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $32.62, approximately 53,044 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 562,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,722.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,474,000 after buying an additional 1,810,912 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,438,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after acquiring an additional 589,504 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,886,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 183,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,142,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

