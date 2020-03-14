Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $10.27 on Friday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $679.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $288,263.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richelle E. Burr sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $59,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,389. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Photronics by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 203,072 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

