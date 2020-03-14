Ping Identity Holding Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 17th (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity’s (NYSE:PING) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 17th. Ping Identity had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $187,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

PING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

PING stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01. Ping Identity has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 44.62.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $9,488,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $8,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $4,334,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $3,845,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.