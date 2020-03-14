Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of AKBA opened at $5.88 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $825.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.32). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million.

In other news, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

