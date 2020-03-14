Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

NYSE:XOM opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $190,392,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,629 shares of company stock worth $573,995. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

