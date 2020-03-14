Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 376,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 730.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Platinum Group Metals worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Shares of PLG opened at $1.09 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.98.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.