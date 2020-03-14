Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $60.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Popular traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 19372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Popular alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Popular by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Popular Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.