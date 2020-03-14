Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $90.17 on Friday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,561,949.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $825,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,311,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

