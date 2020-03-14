Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Up 820.0% in February

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.16% of Power REIT worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PW stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

