PPD’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 17th (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD’s (NASDAQ:PPD) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 17th. PPD had issued 60,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 6th. The total size of the offering was $1,620,000,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During PPD’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.47. PPD has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.23.

In other news, insider Christopher Fikry bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Insiders purchased 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150 over the last quarter.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

