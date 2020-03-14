Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. Preformed Line Products has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4,390.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

