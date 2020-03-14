Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Premier Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of PFBI opened at $10.15 on Friday. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $187.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 6,568.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

