Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PMHG opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $50.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Prime Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

