ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Given a C$1.10 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$1.10 target price on ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:PFM opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62. ProntoForms has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 million and a P/E ratio of -38.82.

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

