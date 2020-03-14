ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of PRQR opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $345.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. State Street Corp lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,630,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

