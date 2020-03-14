Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.23

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.23 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 9362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

