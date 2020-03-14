Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.54. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 351,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.