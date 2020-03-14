Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Revlon Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:REV)

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Revlon in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revlon’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Get Revlon alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REV. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

REV opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.44. Revlon has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $27.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.