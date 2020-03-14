Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Decreased by Barrington Research

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $311.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

