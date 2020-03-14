Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Cut by Analyst

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

REYN opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

