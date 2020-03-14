Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of BHF opened at $23.26 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.