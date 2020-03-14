Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRNX. TheStreet cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

CRNX stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $380.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,725 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

