Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belfer Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 3,535,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after buying an additional 658,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,088,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 1,342,911 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,824,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 772,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 240,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

