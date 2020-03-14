Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

MTL opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $662.49 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.83.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$29,640.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

